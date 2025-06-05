Las Vegas Restaurant Week Returns to Help Feed Hungry Families Across Valley

The 18th annual Las Vegas Restaurant Week has officially started, with almost 300 restaurants throughout the Las Vegas Valley, including the Hard Rock Cafe on the Las Vegas Strip, to fight food insecurity throughout Southern Nevada. The event is organized by Three Square Food Bank and takes place for 12 days from June 2 to June 13 to help raise critical funds to combat hunger in the local community. A portion of the proceeds from each of the special menus at participating restaurants will support Three Square's mission to help local individuals combat food insecurity.

Last year's Restaurant Week raised over $380,000, equating to more than 1.1 million meals provided to those in need across the valley. The goal this year is to surpass that impact as food insecurity continues to affect more than 370,000 residents in the region, roughly one in six people, according to Three Square.

"Being a part of Restaurant Week is our opportunity to give back to the community," said Jason Lent, assistant general manager of the Hard Rock. "We really believe if we're successful in hospitality, we can help the communities we work in and help make the world a better place."

The Hard Rock Cafe, known for its global hospitality and community outreach, is once again playing an active role in the event. "Our team is very excited to be participating here during Restaurant Week," said Stacey Rodriguez, marketing manager for the Hard Rock Cafe. "One of our company motto's is 'Love all, serve all,' so it's really rewarding to be able to incorporate that this year."