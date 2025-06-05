Noel and Liam Gallagher Have Begun Rehearsals for Oasis Tour

Less than a month out from the big Oasis tour, and rehearsals are underway, much to the delight of Liam Gallagher. The lead singer shared on X (formerly Twitter) , "We have LIFT OFF Rastas sounded f---ing FILTHY I’ll tell thee that there for hardly anything LG x." When asked, "Were you nervous?", Liam replied, "Don't be ridiculous." Another fan asked, "Did you sound amazing?", Liam simply wrote back, "Cmon."

Back in May, fans were buzzing about what the setlist could look like on the upcoming Oasis tour. Particularly, fans have been wondering whether a certain track will make the setlist, due to being tied to a less-than-savory musician.



The song in question is "Hello," the opening track from 1995's What's the Story (Morning Glory), which borrows from the 1973 Gary Glitter song "Hello, Hello, I'm Back Again." Of course, Glitter has been convicted of multiple sexual crimes, including downloading child pornography and committing child sexual abuse.



Rumors surface that "Hello" would not be included on the setlist due to its ties to Glitter, but Liam Gallagher responded on X (formerly Twitter) to a fan's question about the song and said, "We'll be playing HELLO trust me."