Shane Hawkins Sets Record Straight: Taylor Hawkins’ Real Favorite Foo Fighters Song Finally Revealed

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 16: Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters performs onstage at the after party for the Los Angeles premiere of “Studio 666” at the Fonda Theatre on February 16, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

At a drum workshop in Newquay, England, Shane Hawkins, the son of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, spoke about his father's favorite Foo Fighters song. The 18-year-old set things straight, revealing that "Low" from the 2002 album One by One topped his dad's list of songs before his death in 2022.

"People say that song "Aurora" was his favorite to play, but that's a lie," Shane told the audience, according to Rolling Stone. Then, Shane played "Low" on the drums as well, showing off the song's intricate beats. His performance brought out complex patterns that echoed the mighty sound of Led Zeppelin.

"Low" made it onstage 125 times, with Taylor's final performance at the Hollywood Palladium in 2018. However, "Aurora" got more spotlight with 284 live shows. The last time Taylor played "Aurora" was at Mexico City's Foro Sol on March 15, 2022. He died just ten days later, and the band kept the song alive at tribute shows honoring his memory.

The band faces changes as Josh Freese, who filled in after Taylor's passing, stepped away in May. "The Foo Fighters called me Monday night to let me know they've decided 'to go in a different direction with their drummer.' No reason was given ... In my 40 years of drumming professionally, I've never been let go from a band," Freese posted on Instagram.

This summer finds Shane on tour with Chevy Metal, the cover band his father started. Shows start July 19 in Denver and end August 31 in Agoura Hills.