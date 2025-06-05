The Top Free Tourist Activities in Nevada

Traveling can be such a fun experience no matter the season, but taking a big trip to a tourist spot can also be expensive. While Americans love to center their summer and holiday plans around vacations and visits, the cost of those trips can really add up, especially when considering transportation, the hotel, renting a car, eating and everything else that goes along with a real vacation. That's why it's so great to find some totally free tourist attractions across the country, because sometimes, a freebie is just what is needed. Now, one outlet has named the best free tourist attraction in every state, including this one.

The Top Free Tourist Attraction in the State

The crew at Travel Pulse has rounded up a tally of the best free attractions across America. In the piece, they note that even though "the price of travel continues to rise, it's nice to know that there are still plenty of free attractions around the U.S.A. to enjoy." Also, thankfully, "from towns full of so much history it can soaked up on a stroll through town to state capitol buildings, parks and attractions, the list of free things to do in every state is stacked with fun."

As for Nevada, Travel Pulse notes that there's lots of free stuff to do in Las Vegas. "Stroll the Strip and catch Bellagio's iconic fountain show or just people watch, because the latter always provides a priceless experience," Travel Pulse states. "Then, make your way downtown to the Fremont Street Experience for free performances and audio-visual shows or head out into the desert to see the kaleidoscopic Seven Magic Mountains sculpture."