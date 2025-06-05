This Day in Sports History: June 5

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 01: Floyd Mayweather Jr. looks on ringside before the fight between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury during the WBC Heavyweight Championship at Staples Center on December 1, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

June is a big month in sports, with MLB, the NBA Finals, the Stanley Cup Final, Wimbledon, the U.S. Open Golf Championship, the Canadian Grand Prix, and various track and field events. Over the years, there have been many outstanding achievements and significant sporting occasions on June 5, and these are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Notable milestones and performances on June 5 include:

George Evans won the Belmont Stakes riding Spendthrift with a time of 2:42:75. 1902: Golfer Sandy Herd won the British Open by one stroke.

The names that stand out from these June 5 events are Nolan Ryan, Rafael Nadal, and Floyd Mayweather Jr.