Final Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne Show to Stream Worldwide

“Back to the Beginning,” the all-star concert headlined by the final performance of Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne, will be available to stream worldwide. In a post shared across social…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter

of Black Sabbath appear at a press conference to announce their first new album in 33 years and a world tour in 2012 at the Whiskey A Go-Go on November 11, 2011 in West Hollywood, California.

"Back to the Beginning," the all-star concert headlined by the final performance of Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne, will be available to stream worldwide.

In a post shared across social media, fans can order their livestream ticket now at BackToTheBeginning.com. The livestream ticket costs $29.99, plus applicable taxes and service fees. There is also a special bundle that features the livestream ticket and an exclusive t-shirt for $64.98, plus applicable taxes and service fees. The website notes that VOD Replay of the concert will be available "from July 5 shortly after event conclusion until July 7 at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT."

Taking place in Birmingham, England, on July 5, "Back to the Beginning" will be the first time in 20 years that the original Black Sabbath lineup performs together, and it will mark the final performance from Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath.

Other giants of the metal and hard rock world booked for the show include Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Tool, the surviving members of Soundgarden, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Alice in Chains, Halestorm, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon, and Rival Sons.

Also listed on the bill providing "additional performances" are Andrew Watt, Billy Corgan, Chad Smith Dave Ellefson, David Draiman, Fred Durst, Lzzy Hale, Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis, KK Downing, Mike Bordin, Papa V Perpetua, Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Sleep Token ii, Steve Tyler, Tom Morello, Vernon Reid, Whitfield Crane, Wolfgang Van Halen, and Zakk Wylde. Actor and known metalhead Jason Momoa will serve as the host for the show.

Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
