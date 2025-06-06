Nick Jonas Cast as Paul Stanley in KISS Biopic

Nick Jonas is set to play Paul Stanley in the upcoming KISS biopic Shout It Out Loud.



According to Deadline, Jonas will sing in the film and will go through vocal training in order to properly imitate the singer/guitarist. The outlet notes the film is currently slated to begin production in early 2026. No other casting decisions have been confirmed.



Shout It Out Loud has been in the works for several years now. Word of a KISS biopic first surfaced in February 2020 with KISS manager McGhee saying, "We have a documentary that we're doing right now, and we're in the middle of working on a KISS biopic." At that time, McGhee had the biopic set for July 2021.



In April 2021, Deadline reported that the film landed at Netflix and would highlight the early days of KISS, with a focus on the friendship of Stanley and Gene Simmons. The biopic was then slated for release in 2024.



Stanley has yet to comment on the casting, but he would undoubtedly be thrilled with it. Jonas brings decades of music experience to the role. Additionally, he's racked up a number of acting credits over the years. Among them are television appearances on Fox's Scream Queens in 2015 and as Nathaniel "Nate" Kulina in the MMA drama Kingdom from 2014-2017. His film credits include 2016's Goat, 2017's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, 2019's Midway, and 2025's You're Cordially Invited.