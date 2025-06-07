This Day in Rock History: June 7

27th July 1977: Infamous British punk rock group The Sex Pistols playing live in Copenhagen. From left to right; Sid Vicious, Paul Cook, Johnny Rotten and Steve Jones. (Photo by Keystone Features/Getty Images)

Rock' n' roll is more than just a musical genre. It's an art form unto itself, marking time and place and helping us remember personal and historical milestones. Here are some of those rock history events that occurred on June 7.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

There were numerous rock hits and milestones that happened on June 7, including:

1963: The Rolling Stones officially began their recording career with the release of “Come On,” a cover of an original Chuck Berry song. The “B” side included “I Want to Be Loved,” a song written by Willie Dixon and originally recorded by Muddy Waters.

The Rolling Stones officially began their recording career with the release of “Come On,” a cover of an original Chuck Berry song. The “B” side included “I Want to Be Loved,” a song written by Willie Dixon and originally recorded by Muddy Waters. 1965: The Wrecking Crew, a group of widely regarded studio musicians, recorded the instrumental parts for Sonny and Cher's “I Got You Babe” in a session at Gold Star Studios in Hollywood. More than a million copies of the song were sold.

The Wrecking Crew, a group of widely regarded studio musicians, recorded the instrumental parts for Sonny and Cher's “I Got You Babe” in a session at Gold Star Studios in Hollywood. More than a million copies of the song were sold. 1975: The live recording of “Thank God I'm A Country Boy” by John Denver reached No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song, an homage to rural country life, was recorded during a performance at the Universal Amphitheater in Los Angeles.

Cultural Milestones

These historical events in the rock-culture scene occurred on June 7:

1969: The first episode of The Johnny Cash Show broadcasted from Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and featured Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell. Serving as one of the first music variety shows, Cash hosted diverse artists from multiple genres. The network aired a total of 58 episodes.

The first episode of The Johnny Cash Show broadcasted from Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and featured Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell. Serving as one of the first music variety shows, Cash hosted diverse artists from multiple genres. The network aired a total of 58 episodes. 1972: The musical Grease opened on Broadway, with a score compiled of rock and rock-adjacent tunes, such as “Summer Lovin'” and “Greased Lightnin'.” The cast attracted a lot of famous actors, including Richard Gere, John Travolta, and Patrick Swayze.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These are some of the notable moments from June 7:

1954: Bill Haley & His Comets recorded a cover of Big Joe Turner's “Shake, Rattle and Roll.” The recording was one of the first rock songs to climb onto the Billboard charts, eventually reaching No. 7.

Bill Haley & His Comets recorded a cover of Big Joe Turner's “Shake, Rattle and Roll.” The recording was one of the first rock songs to climb onto the Billboard charts, eventually reaching No. 7. 1977: The Sex Pistols threw a party in honor of Queen Elizabeth II's 25th anniversary aboard a cruise ship. While sailing on the Thames, the band promoted its new single, “God Save the Queen,” and played other counterculture hits, such as “Anarchy in the U.K.”

Industry Changes and Challenges

Rock music experienced its share of changes and challenges on June 7, including:

1993: The groundbreaking ceremony for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame occurred in Cleveland, Ohio, and included Chuck Berry and Pete Townshend from The Who as some of the guests. The event marked the end of a seven-year quest to bring the Hall of Fame to Cleveland, Ohio.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame occurred in Cleveland, Ohio, and included Chuck Berry and Pete Townshend from The Who as some of the guests. The event marked the end of a seven-year quest to bring the Hall of Fame to Cleveland, Ohio. 2012: A woman who claimed she had a relationship with singer Michael Jackson filed a $1 billion lawsuit against his estate. In the suit, the woman claimed she had inspired many of Jackson's songs and that he promised to convey the rights to her.