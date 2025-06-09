$49M Storm Drain Project to Fix Flooding Issues in Downtown Las Vegas by 2025

A major storm drain construction project is beginning in August 2025 on Charleston Boulevard in Downtown Las Vegas in order to minimize frequent flash flooding in the area. The project is one of the most flood-prone corridors in the city, running from Maryland Parkway to the Arts District, and will cost $49 million.

The project will consist of a mile-long storm drain measuring 8-by-7 feet. The project also includes upgrading the existing water and sewer lines and upgrading the traffic signals. The improvements are part of an overall effort to divert stormwater from Downtown directly to the Las Vegas Wash through Boulder Highway.

"Las Vegas is mostly pavement, so the water hits, and it just runs off, and it has nowhere to go," explained engineering project manager Nicole Melton to KTNV. "By adding these collection facilities, it'll help the water get underground faster."

City officials acknowledge the inconvenience the two-year project will cause but emphasize its necessity. "By getting this infrastructure in the ground, we're going to be able to protect the neighborhoods and businesses," Melton said. "We're going to be able to collect a majority of the [water] flow that was going down Charleston."