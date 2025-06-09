Green Our Planet Kicks Off Construction of First Home Base in East Las Vegas

Green Our Planet officially made its mark on June 5 by breaking ground on its first and future headquarters, the Green Our Planet Compassionate Gardens, in East Las Vegas. This new facility is being developed as a site for educational programming projects related to environmental education, promoting sustainable food practices, and increasing access to healthy food in underserved areas.

The location was intentionally selected for its potential to make a meaningful impact. “We decided that we wanted to go to the area of Las Vegas where we could create the biggest impact,” said Green Our Planet co-founder Ciara Byrne to the Las Vegas Sun. “So we selected East Las Vegas.”

The headquarters will feature a hydroponics lab that demonstrates how to grow food using 80% less water, an outdoor classroom for home gardening instruction, and a film studio and classroom that will enable local students to create educational content to be distributed nationwide in schools. Renovations to the Compassionate Gardens are expected to be completed by the end of 2025, with a public grand opening to follow.

The site will also offer a much-needed green space to the neighborhood. “We are so excited about being able to build a green space in an area that doesn't have many green spaces,” Byrne said. “And a beautiful space — where people come and sit and enjoy the butterflies and the bees and hang out.”