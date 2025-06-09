Henderson Council Gives Green Light to $50M Retail Project After Sign Deal

abstract blur image of night festival in a restaurant and The atmosphere is happy and relaxing with bokeh for background

The Henderson City Council has approved a $50 million redevelopment plan to transform a largely vacant office complex along St. Rose Parkway into a vibrant retail and dining destination called The Cliff. The 10-acre site, which features buildings more than 20 years old that have never undergone updates, will be reimagined with boutique shops, restaurants, live entertainment, and a central bar as part of the new vision.

Los Angeles investor Bobby Khorshidi, who purchased the property in 2023 for more than $17 million, is partnering with Cast Capital Partners on the project. Construction is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025, with a grand opening slated for fall 2026.

Councilman Dan Stewart, whose ward includes the property, noted the extensive process of revisions and discussions surrounding the proposal, ultimately voicing his support for the development's potential to enhance the community. The Cliff has also received backing from civic and business leaders, including Latin Chamber of Commerce President Peter Guzman, who said the project could become a signature destination for Henderson, contingent on high visibility.

The proposal has started some debate about the signage. Some residents are worried that an illuminated sign will change the character of the area and lead to further unwanted development. The Henderson Planning Commission had previously turned down proposals for larger electronic messaging boards, so the developers modified their plans to make the signage smaller and less LED.