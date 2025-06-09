Paris Las Vegas Rolls Out Room Booking Game with ‘Luck of the Draw’ Deals

Paris Las Vegas has introduced a new promotion, called "Luck of the Draw", that encourages guests to gamble outside of the casino. The unique opportunity allows travelers to book discounted rooms, but without the ability to choose a room type, thus gambling on where they will stay at the resort's 3,670-room property.

"Feeling lucky?" the option asks. "Secure our best rates by leaving the selection of your room type to chance. Room assignments will vary based on the number of beds, view, size, and other amenities. Preferences are left to chance and cannot be guaranteed. Accommodations are based upon availability and are subject to change."

The "Luck of the Draw" promotion is exclusive to Paris Las Vegas, and Caesars Entertainment has not announced plans to extend it to its other Strip resorts. Guests who choose this booking category may be assigned a standard room or a premium space, such as the Bordeaux Calais Suite, which typically costs $437 per night. However, they won't know their room type until they check in.

Focused on exciting, fun-loving travelers and those looking for good value, the promotion merges Las Vegas's zeal for gambling with dynamic pricing. A sample booking for three nights from Sept. 12 to 15 shows a nightly rate of $233, which includes a $55 resort fee but not taxes, offering an opportunity for possible savings over booking fixed room categories.

Paris Las Vegas started welcoming guests on Sept. 1, 1999, and has been renovated and remodeled substantially over the years from less than 3,000 rooms to its current status. As of 2024, the resort achieved a 97.5% occupancy rate, part of Caesars' $1.4 billion in room revenue from their Las Vegas portfolio.