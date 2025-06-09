ContestsEvents
Raiders Plan $1 Billion Medical Campus Next to Henderson Headquarters

The Las Vegas Raiders have unveiled plans for an ambitious new wellness campus that would transform the land surrounding their Henderson headquarters into a premier destination for health and sports…

Jennifer Eggleston

Professional physiotherapist attaching electrodes for muscle stimulation therapy on patient’s leg during medical treatment in clinical setting

The Las Vegas Raiders have unveiled plans for an ambitious new wellness campus that would transform the land surrounding their Henderson headquarters into a premier destination for health and sports medicine. The proposal, which includes a zoning change application for the area currently designated as 'limited industrial,' is under city review today.

The conceptual development would be constructed next to the Intermountain Health Performance Center and would be completed in stages through 2031. The Raiders described in planning documents the desire to build a facility that combines best-in-class medical care and commercial uses, such as hotels, restaurants, and retail, tailored to health and wellness.

"The campus is envisioned to be a one-of-a-kind destination based on attracting and retaining top doctors and health partners and providing top-tier care to a local, national, and international patient clientele," the letter states.

The proposed campus will provide specialized health services, mostly sports medicine and orthopedic care services, aligning with the Raiders' overall commitment to athlete health and community health. Team officials are developing a master plan and a development plan for the next three years to initiate several phases of the project.

The site, already housing the state-of-the-art training facility for the Raiders, is on track to become a facility with integrated healthcare and sports performance, in conjunction with Nevada's reputation as an emerging destination for innovative medical treatment and wellness tourism.

If approved, the zoning change would open the door for construction and future relationships with healthcare providers and commercial developers, as the Raiders expand its business model throughout Southern Nevada.

