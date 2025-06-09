This Day in Sports History: June 9

BARCELONA, SPAIN – APRIL 26: Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates winning his quarter-final match against Albert Ramos of Spain during day five of the 2013 Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell on April 26, 2013 in Barcelona, Spain. Rafael Nadal won 6-3, 6-0. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

June is packed with exciting sports events, from Major League Baseball to the NBA Finals. Throughout the years, there have been some notable sports moments and legendary matches that have occurred on June 9. Let's take a look at some of these unforgettable events.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great sports moments from June 9 include:

1883: Jim McLaughlin won the Belmont Stakes riding the horse George Kinney, with a time of 2:42.5.

Rafael Nadal became the first man to win the same Grand Slam title eight times. 2024: Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest man to win Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces.

Among these June 9 sports moments, the athletes that stand out are Jim McLaughlin, Honus Wagner, and Patrick Kane.

McLaughlin led the national jockey standings in wins each year from 1884 through 1888.

Wagner is considered one of the greatest all-around baseball players of all time, known for his speed, fielding prowess, and outstanding batting record. He's currently seventh all-time in hits.