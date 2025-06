💕 Las Vegas Woman’s Expo 2025

A New Era of Empowerment, Entertainment & Everything Women Love

Saturday, August 23, 2025 | 10 AM โ€“ 5 PM

Orleans Arena | Las Vegas, NV

Get ready, Las Vegas! ๐ŸŽ‰ The Las Vegas Womenโ€™s Expo is taking over the Orleans Arena for one unforgettable day dedicated entirely to YOU! In partnership with My Vegas Magazine and Beautiful magazine, this newly reimagined celebration is the evolution of the beloved Divasโ€™ Day Out Women's Show โ€” and itโ€™s bigger, better, and bolder than ever before.

๐ŸŒŸ What To Expect

The Las Vegas Womenโ€™s Expo will be the largest celebration of women in the city โ€” a high-energy day of discovery, empowerment, and fun! Whether you're a professional, entrepreneur, supermom, or simply in need of a day to treat yourself, this event has something just for you.

๐Ÿ›๏ธ Shop from 100+ Vendors

๐ŸŽค Attend Inspiring Expert Panels

๐Ÿ’ Enjoy Beauty & Wellness Experiences

๐Ÿ’ƒ Live Entertainment & Demos

๐Ÿ’ก Connect with Experts in Finance, Family & Fashion

โœจ Grab Giveaways, Samples & Exclusive Deals