💕 Las Vegas Woman’s Expo 2025

A New Era of Empowerment, Entertainment & Everything Women Love
Saturday, August 23, 2025 | 10 AM – 5 PM
Orleans Arena | Las Vegas, NV

Get ready, Las Vegas! 🎉 The Las Vegas Women’s Expo is taking over the Orleans Arena for one unforgettable day dedicated entirely to YOU! In partnership with My Vegas Magazine and Beautiful magazine, this newly reimagined celebration is the evolution of the beloved Divas’ Day Out Women's Show — and it’s bigger, better, and bolder than ever before.

🌟 What To Expect

The Las Vegas Women’s Expo will be the largest celebration of women in the city — a high-energy day of discovery, empowerment, and fun! Whether you're a professional, entrepreneur, supermom, or simply in need of a day to treat yourself, this event has something just for you.

🛍️ Shop from 100+ Vendors
🎤 Attend Inspiring Expert Panels
💅 Enjoy Beauty & Wellness Experiences
💃 Live Entertainment & Demos
💡 Connect with Experts in Finance, Family & Fashion
Grab Giveaways, Samples & Exclusive Deals

Register online for FREE, or $5 at the door! RSVP HERE!

For vendor inquiries, please email ashley.mcintyre@bbgi.com.

