Metallica Makes Tampa Comeback After 15-Year Break with Double Stadium Shows

Metal titans Metallica stormed back to Tampa at Raymond James Stadium on June 6 and 8 for the M72 World Tour. These were their first city shows since 2009, and more than 130,000 fans were ready to rock. Each performance packed its own punch. Friday's set blazed through 16 songs in just over two hours, and Sunday brought fresh tunes and new fire to the stage.

According to Creative Loafing Tampa, James Hetfield said, "I'm glad you're here, because I don't like celebrating music by myself," to the packed crowd. Raymond James Stadium's circular stage commanded the center of the venue, and towering screens caught every riff and roar. Night one saw Ice Nine Kills and Limp Bizkit shake the ground, and Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies ignited the second show's fuse. The concerts featured visual displays about Tampa's history.

Municipal workers blocked Tom McEwen Boulevard until Sunday's end, and Tampa Sports Authority officials say that the shows prove the city can handle massive music events. The city buzzed with metal-themed events, and art shows and films ran all weekend. Restaurants and hotels were busy, and Kirk Hammett stopped by the Hard Rock Event Center on Saturday to talk about his recent book, The Collection.

Friday's set mixed new tracks from 72 Seasons, Metallica's latest album, with classics. "Creeping Death" thundered through the stadium, "Nothing Else Matters" soared into the night, and "Master of Puppets" shook the walls. The band rocked out on a horror-themed stage, matching Hammett's Nosferatu shirt and custom axes.