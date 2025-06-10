ContestsEvents
Morrissey Packs Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena in Biggest Solo Show Yet

Laura Adkins
Musician Morrissey performs onstage during day 2 of the Firefly Music Festival on June 19, 2015 in Dover, Delaware.
Ilya S. Savenok / Stringer via Getty Images

At Manchester's Co-op Live Arena, Steven Patrick Morrissey, a former member of The Smiths, took the stage on June 7. The crowd filled every seat, and nostalgia filled the atmosphere. "I'm here, my God I'm here," he said while greeting the audience during the show, according to the Manchester Evening News. He stood before the crowd in his usual style, and an open shirt with a red pendant caught the lights.

The set mixed old and new, and fresh tracks from Bonfire of Teenagers, an unreleased album, stirred the crowd. Morrissey's voice soared through Smiths hits like "How Soon is Now." Then came "I Know It's Over" and the haunting "Last Night I Dreamt That Somebody Loved Me."

 "I Ex-Love You" and "Rebels Without Applause" rang out clearly. Other songs included "How Soon Is Now?" and "I Know It's Over." "I Will See You In Far-Off Places" resonated with haunting beauty, and Morrissey delivered a powerful rendition of "Jack The Ripper" with dramatic stage effects. When "Irish Blood, English Heart" started, fans surged forward. The masses sang each word with their hands stretched toward the stage all night.

The new venue shined with local pride, and many fans crossed oceans to be there. This singer's voice held strong as the night turned late. The man who once fronted The Smiths stood alone as a master of his craft. You can find out more about European and North American tour dates and buy tickets through Morrissey's website.

Steven Patrick MorrisseyThe Smiths
Laura AdkinsWriter
