At Manchester's Co-op Live Arena, Steven Patrick Morrissey, a former member of The Smiths, took the stage on June 7. The crowd filled every seat, and nostalgia filled the atmosphere. "I'm here, my God I'm here," he said while greeting the audience during the show, according to the Manchester Evening News. He stood before the crowd in his usual style, and an open shirt with a red pendant caught the lights.

The set mixed old and new, and fresh tracks from Bonfire of Teenagers, an unreleased album, stirred the crowd. Morrissey's voice soared through Smiths hits like "How Soon is Now." Then came "I Know It's Over" and the haunting "Last Night I Dreamt That Somebody Loved Me."

"I Ex-Love You" and "Rebels Without Applause" rang out clearly. Other songs included "How Soon Is Now?" and "I Know It's Over." "I Will See You In Far-Off Places" resonated with haunting beauty, and Morrissey delivered a powerful rendition of "Jack The Ripper" with dramatic stage effects. When "Irish Blood, English Heart" started, fans surged forward. The masses sang each word with their hands stretched toward the stage all night.