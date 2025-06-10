LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 27: Rick Astley performs on stage during The Magic of Christmas at London Palladium on November 27, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Luca V. Teuchmann/Getty Images)

From stirring performances and innovative performances to inspiring personal stories and intense emotional connection, rock 'n' roll history tells a rich and colorful story. Here's a collection of breakthrough hits, cultural milestones, notable recordings, and interesting shifts that took place on this day in rock history — June 10.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Rock bands and individual performers have marked June 10 with breakthrough hits and other milestones, including:

1981: Four veteran performers — Steve Howe, Geoff Downes, John Wetton, and Carl Palmer — announced the formation of the band Asia, best known for their hit "Heat Of The Moment."

Cultural Milestones

Some of the cultural events that shaped rock music history on June 10 are:

1966: The Monkees recorded for the first time. The session at RCA Studios in Los Angeles produced songs such as "Take a Giant Step," and "Let's Dance On."

Notable Recordings and Performances

Songs and performances that moved audiences on June 10 in rock history include the following:

1974: The Who launched a sold-out run of four shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City, with tickets for the June 10 show selling out within 15 hours.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Here are some of the major shifts and challenges in the rock music industry tied to June 10:

1971: A surge of unticketed fans at a Jethro Tull concert at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado prompted police to fire tear gas. Despite the chaos, the show went on, as band members performed while peering through the lingering haze.

