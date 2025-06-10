This Day in Sports History: June 10

POSTE DE FLACQ, MAURITIUS – DECEMBER 07: Tom Lehman of the United States in action during the first round of the MCB Tour Championship played at the Legends Course, Constance Belle Mare Plage on December 7, 2012 in Poste de Flacq, Mauritius. (Photo by Phil Inglis/Getty Images)

Popular sports events in June include Major League Baseball, the NBA Finals, the Stanley Cup Final, Wimbledon, and the U.S. Open. There have been some incredible sports moments over the years on June 10. Let's take a closer look at some of these historical moments.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great sports moments from June 10 include:

1868: Bobby Swim won the Belmont Stakes with a time of 3:02, riding the horse General Duke.

Charley Jones became the first player in MLB history to hit two home runs in the same inning.

Wilbert Robinson went 7-for-7 in a nine-inning game. This was an MLB record.

Jack White won the British Open. It was his only major title.

Johnny Goodman won the U.S. Open for golf. It was his only major championship victory.

Italy beat Czechoslovakia 2-1 in extra time to win the FIFA World Cup Final.

Louise Suggs won the LPGA Championship and her 10th major title.

Rocky Colavito hit four home runs against the Baltimore Orioles.

Bob Seagren set a world record mark of 17'7" in the pole vault.

Australia beat France 20-2 to win the Rugby League World Cup.

Italy beat Yugoslavia 2-0 in a UEFA European Championship Final replay game. The first game was a 1-1 tie.

Hank Aaron hit his 14th career grand slam, tying the National League leader Gil Hodges. The home run also moved him into second place on the all-time home run list.

Mary Mills won the LPGA Championship by one stroke.

Virginia Ruzici won the French Open women's tennis title. It was her only major singles win.

Chris Evert won her third French Singles crown.

Donna Caponi Young won the LPGA Championship and her third major.

Pete Rose tied Stan Musial's National League record of 3,630 hits.

Ivan Lendl won the French Open men's tennis title. It was his first career Grand Slam title.

Jack Nicklaus won his second Senior Players Championship.

The Colorado Avalanche swept the Florida Panthers and won the Stanley Cup.

Anna Stohr got the gold medal in bouldering at the UIAA Climbing World Cup.

Rafael Nadal won the French Open men's tennis title for the third year in a row.

Tom Lehman defended his Senior Men's Golf title.

Manchester City beat Inter Milan 1-0 and won the UEFA Champions League Final.

Looking back on these June 10 statistics, the moments that stand out are Colavito's four home runs, Australia's Rugby League title, and Nadal's French Open success.