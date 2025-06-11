Brian Wilson Dies at 82

ContestsEvents
Brian Wilson, the legendary and influential singer-songwriter and co-founder of The Beach Boys, has died. He was 82. Wilson’s death was confirmed in a statement from his family via social…

Brian Wilson, the legendary and influential singer-songwriter and co-founder of The Beach Boys, has died. He was 82.

Wilson's death was confirmed in a statement from his family via social media. The statement reads, "We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away. We are at a loss for words right now. Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world. Love & Mercy."

Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
