Jason Isaacs Reacts to Johnny Flynn’s Casting as Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter TV Series

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 10: Jason Isaacs attends the HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’ FYC Screening & Panel at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on June 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for HBO)

The house of Malfoy just got a new patriarch. HBO’s Harry Potter reboot has officially casted for the dangerously blond Death Eater, Lucius Malfoy. Original Lucius actor Jason Isaacs has something to say about it.

Spoiler alert: he’s not overreacting to someone else playing the role.

Jason Isaacs on Johnny Flynn’s Casting: “A Fantastic Actor”

For a generation of fans, Isaacs was Lucius Malfoy, the only guy who could rock a blond, straight wig (except maybe Legolas but he’s an elf so, he’s naturally handsome with long hair). So naturally, when HBO announced they’d be recasting the iconic wizarding world for their new decade-long series, people had questions, “Who would play the morally ambiguous Death Eater who rebelled and defected against Voldemort before the end of the Battle of Hogwarts?"

Enter Johnny Flynn, the British actor and musician best known for playing David Bowie (Stardust), Mr. Knightley (Emma), and for being the guy your artsy friend swears is a musical genius.

After the announcement, Isaacs posted on X, congratulating Flynn. He wrote, “A fantastic actor, a lovely man and, irritatingly, a rather brilliant musician too. Couldn’t have handed the snake-topped baton on to anyone better. Just please don’t make him sing…”

Aside from Flynn, the golden trio of Harry, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley has also been cast. The young actors who nabbed the coveted roles are Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout. McLaughlin will star as Harry, Stanton as Hermione, and Stout as Ron. Lox Pratt’s casting as Draco Malfoy was announced at the same time as Flynn’s. The Dursleys, Harry’s Muggle family, were also cast, with Bel Powley playing Petunia Dursley and Daniel Rigsby as Vernon. No word yet on who will play Dudley, Harry's cousin.

Isaacs on Tom Felton Reprising His Draco Malfoy Role

Flynn isn’t the only one Isaacs congratulated for joining the Wizarding World. He also congratulated his “son” Tom Felton, who played Draco in the original movies. Felton is set to reprise his role in the Broadway show Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. The Rise of the Planet of the Apes actor will be part of the production for 19 weeks, beginning on November 11 until March 22, 2026.