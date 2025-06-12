27 Club: 5 Most Iconic Members

The 27 Club is equal parts tragic and fascinating. The term, of course, stems from the unique coincidence of many high-profile entertainers dying at the age of 27.



According to Rolling Stone, the term's popularity skyrocketed after the untimely death of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain. His mother, Wendy O'Connor, even mentioned it following his death.



In a 1994 archival story from The Seattle Times, O'Connor said of her late son, "Now he's gone and joined that stupid club. I told him not to join that stupid club."



However, there were plenty of major names in the rock world who were members of this "club" long before Cobain died in 1994. This club and its members are explored in Howard Sounes's 2021 book 27: A History of the 27 Club Through the Lives of Brian Jones, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Jim Morrison, Kurt Cobain, and Amy Winehouse. The book's synopsis reads, "In a grimly fascinating journey through the dark side of the music business over six decades, Sounes uncovers a common story of excess, madness, and self-destruction ... A clear and compelling narrative emerges, one based on hard facts, that unites these lost souls in both life and death."



Indeed, the members of the 27 Club are lost souls and unique talents gone far too soon. Despite this, they left legacies that have lasted for decades and will likely continue to do so. Yes, they will live on thanks to their art and impact on pop culture, but they'll also be cautionary tales, which, frankly, isn't a bad thing either. A life ending that young is simply devastating, and if it can be avoided, it should.



Below, we look at five of the club's most iconic members arranged in the order in which they officially joined the club.

Brian Jones: February 28, 1942 - July 3, 1969

Jones was a brilliant multi-instrumentalist. He, of course, founded the Rolling Stones in 1962. Unfortunately, he struggled with substance abuse and was eventually kicked out of the band he started. About a month following his ouster, Jones died on July 3, 1969. He was found at the bottom of his swimming pool, but unproven conspiracy theories suspect that Jones may have been murdered.

Jimi Hendrix: November 27, 1942 - September 18, 1970

Jimi Hendrix died in 1970, but over 50 years later, he's still considered the greatest guitarist of all time. It's a distinction that's apt considering how revolutionary his style of playing was and still is. In his short time on Earth, Hendrix only released four albums, but his impact is nothing short of massive. Sadly, his life was cut short due to a drug overdose.

Janis Joplin: January 19, 1943 - October 4, 1970

About two weeks after Hendrix's death, the world lost Janis Joplin to an accidental overdose of alcohol and heroin. Like Hendrix, Joplin released very few albums while she was alive, but her impact on rock and roll is far and wide. Her unique voice, dynamic stage presence, and style continue to influence musicians. Her posthumous album 'Pearl' is a title everyone should have in their collection.

Jim Morrison: December 8, 1943 - July 3, 1971

Exactly two years after the death of Brian Jones at age 27, Jim Morrison died in Paris at the same fateful age. Morrison's death is still a bit of a mystery. His cause of death is listed as congestive heart failure, but an autopsy wasn't performed by French authorities, as an autopsy wasn't then required by law. It's hard to imagine the rock landscape without The Doors and without Morrison's one-of-a-kind voice and performance style. He was bold, sexy, and mysterious. Countless lead singers continue to emulate his entire vibe to this very day.

Kurt Cobain: February 20, 1967 - April 5, 1994