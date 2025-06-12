Brian Wilson: Tributes to the Late Music Icon

The world continues to mourn Brian Wilson, who died this week at the age of 82 after going public with his dementia diagnosis in February 2024.



Countless musicians and other entertainment figures have paid tribute to the legendary singer-songwriter and producing visionary. Those leading the tributes include statements from The Beach Boys and individual statements from surviving founding members Mike Love and Al Jardine.



In the joint statement from the Beach Boys, the band wrote, in part, "The world mourns a genius today, and we grieve for the loss of our cousin, our friend, and our partner in a great musical adventure. Brian Wilson wasn’t just the heart of The Beach Boys—he was the soul of our sound. The melodies he dreamed up and the emotions he poured into every note changed the course of music forever."

Love shared a lengthy, moving tribute to Wilson and wrote, in part, "Today, the world lost a genius, and I lost a cousin by blood and my partner in music ... May you rest in the peace you so deeply deserve, surrounded by the heavenly music you helped create. May your spirit soar as high as your falsetto, may your wings spread in effortless flight."

Jardin wrote in his tribute, "Brian Wilson, my friend, my classmate, my football teammate, my Beach Boy bandmate and my brother in spirit, I will always feel blessed that you were in our lives for as long as you were. I think the most comforting thought right now is that you are reunited with Carl and Dennis, singing those beautiful harmonies again. You were a humble giant who always made me laugh and we will celebrate your music forever. Brian, I’ll really miss you…still I have the warmth of the sun."



Wilson's two oldest daughters, Carnie and Wendy, shared the same photo of themselves with their father. Carnie's tribute reads, in part, "I have no words to express the sadness I feel right now. My Father, Brian Wilson, was every fiber of my body. He will be remembered by millions and millions until the world ends. I am lucky to have been his daughter and had a soul connection with him that will live on always. I've never felt this kind of pain before, but I know he's resting up there in heaven ... or maybe playing the piano for Grandma Audree his Mom."



Wendy wrote, "Today I said goodbye to my beloved Dad, and I will miss him with all of my heart forever. I am so proud of you Daddy in every way! Rest in peace, and I love you."



Among the many tributes from the music world was one from Paul McCartney. He wrote, "Brian had that mysterious sense of musical genius that made his songs so achingly special. The notes he heard in his head and passed to us were simple and brilliant at the same time. I loved him, and was privileged to be around his bright shining light for a little while. How we will continue without Brian Wilson, ‘God Only Knows’. Thank you, Brian."