Hozier Pushes Back Two U.S. Tour Dates After Getting Sick, Moves Shows to July 2025

A sudden illness forced Hozier to reschedule shows in New Jersey and Missouri. Following his performance at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in New York, the Irish singer rescheduled the dates to mid-July 2025, with performances now set for July 15th and 22nd.

"Thank you to @GOVBallNYC for having me last night and to the crowd in NYC for being so kind while I struggled through this virus. You gave me such a lift, so much love," Hozier posted on X and also announced the new dates for the two shows.

"I apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding," he continued, noting that all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates, and his June 15 performance at Bonnaroo will proceed as planned.

Signs of his health struggles showed at New York's Governors Ball festival on June 8. Between songs, he joked to the crowd, "For anybody who has never seen me before, I promise I sound at least 5% better on average. I am haunted – I am stricken – by the specter of puberty one more time," according to Billboard.

The canceled shows, set for Camden's Freedom Mortgage Pavilion and Ridgedale's Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, will retain their original seating plans. Ticket holders won't need new passes for the July dates.

You can also catch the singer at Bonnaroo on June 15, where he'll return to the stage. His current tour supports his Unreal Unearth album, which debuted at number 3 on the Billboard 200 charts in August 2023.

Last December, he released Unreal Unearth: Unending, a super deluxe version of the album that features the 16 original tracks plus seven new tracks from Unheard and Unaired, and one unheard song. His shows will continue in North America until July. Then he crosses the Atlantic for European dates in August.

The final leg brings him back stateside, with the tour's last stop in Mexico City this October. The short breaks between each city let him rest his voice.