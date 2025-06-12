Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” Reaches 100-Week Milestone on Billboard Chart, Breaking Band’s Record

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 13: (L-R) James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich of Metallica perform onstage during Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation Presented by the Helping Hands Concert And Auction 2024 at YouTube Theater on December 13, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The metal anthem "Enter Sandman" has smashed through a new barrier. After 100 weeks on Billboard's Rock Digital Song Sales chart, it's now outlasted all other Metallica tracks combined. Only two other rock tracks have exceeded such staying power: AC/DC's "Thunderstruck" with its massive 520-week run, and Disturbed's haunting take on "The Sound of Silence" at 329 weeks.

Metallica released "Enter Sandman" in 1991, and it peaked at No. 3 in 2021. The gap between "Enter Sandman" and other Metallica hits tells quite a story. Their next best showing was "Master of Puppets" with just seven weeks on the chart. This contrast shows how much "Enter Sandman" stands alone.



The song appeals to many fans, ranking at No. 3 on the Hard Rock Streaming Songs chart and No. 5 on the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales list. While it rules in staying power, "Enter Sandman" hasn't quite grabbed the crown for peak position. "Master of Puppets" and "Lux Æterna" both reached No. 2 in 2022.

Metallica is an extremely successful rock band that's sold more than 58 million albums in the United States. They've also received nine GRAMMY Awards and 22 nominations.