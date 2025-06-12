The Most Underrated AC/DC Deep Cuts

AC/DC isn't really a band known for their "deep cuts," because they've had so many hits. While the band's catalog has a lot of depth, it's also so packed with songs that rockers know and enjoy that is almost seems as if every AC/DC song is a hit. But, all it takes is some digging, and it's easy to see that this longstanding Australian band has some songs that are underappreciated.

AC/DC got their start in Sydney, Australia, in 1973. They started out with a lineup featuring brothers Angus and Malcolm Young, Colin Burgess, Larry Van Kriedt and Dave Evans but switch around their roster quite a bit before going big. The band released their debut, High Voltage, and follow up, T.N.T., in 1975, but those were Australasia-only releases. They released High Voltage in 1976 internationally, and it was a huge hit, cementing them as rock 'n' roll stars.

Underrated AC/DC Songs

"Problem Child," off Let There Be Rock (1977)

Here's an earlier AC/DC cut that never got its due. This track has a huge riff that sticks in your head in the best possible way. From deep grooves to a stellar guitar solo from Angus Young to Bon Scott's powerful vocals, it could have been a hit, but the timing just wasn't right.

"Up To My Neck in You," off Powerage (1978)

"Powerage" is a strong rock song that just doesn't let up. From the very first guitar lick to the last drum beat, it's a heavy-hitting rock anthem that shows the heavier side of AC/DC. Scott sounds great here, too, and offers up lots of swagger.

"Sink The Pink," off Fly on the Wall (1985)

Fly on the Wall is not everyone's favorite AC/DC album. Actually, it's probably nobody's favorite album from the crew. But, "Sink the Pink" is a hidden gem on here, offering a big chorus that begs the listener to sing along. It's a fun song that would have been bigger if this album had gotten a better reception.

"Go Zone," off Blow Up Your Video (1988)

AC/DC didn't have too many great songs out of this time period, but "Go Zone" is the exception. This song meshes genres, with a horn section adding a strong R&B flavor to the track in place of the lead guitar riff. It's a special song and deserves more attention.

"Rock or Bust," off Rock or Bust (2014)

Classic rock bands are known for their classic rock, so their newer songs don't usually get as much attention, and that was the case with AC/DC's title track off "Rock or Bust." This is a catchy tune that fits alongside their older hit, and with Brian Johnson's gusty vocals and the sweet guitar lines, it should have been bigger.