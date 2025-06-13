El Cortez Unveils $20M Expansion: New Slots, Dining & Entertainment in Las Vegas

El Cortez Hotel & Casino has officially unveiled a $20 million expansion, introducing nearly 200 new slot machines and several new dining and entertainment venues, including the restaurant Hot Noods by Chinglish, a new Starbucks, and two distinct bars — one styled after a giant roulette wheel and another featuring a stage for live performances and a large screen for entertainment.

This 10,000-square-foot expansion of the casino floor is part of a multi-year push to modernize the iconic downtown Las Vegas property while maintaining a respected sense of history. The renovations are designed to accommodate the increasing demand on Fremont Street from longtime loyal locals and a growing contingent of visitors who are seeking a better gaming and hospitality experience.

“We are thrilled to unveil our latest expansion project, which represents a significant milestone for El Cortez and the community of downtown Vegas,” El Cortez CEO and chair Kenny Epstein said in the release. “These enhancements arrive at a pivotal moment of heightened demand from both locals and visitors to Fremont Street.”

The newly added Hot Noods by Chinglish brings an array of Asian noodle dishes to the casino's lineup, offering a flavorful and casual dining option. The new Starbucks, which opened in June 2024, caters to guests looking for quick coffee or snack options throughout the day.