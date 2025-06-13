ContestsEvents
Metallica Shares Metallica Memes on Band Group Text

We all have at least one group text with either friends or family where memes get regularly shared. Apparently, the members of Metallica have a group text thread where they…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 11: (L-R) Robert Trujillo, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and James Hetfield attend the “Metallica Saved My Life” premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater on June 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

We all have at least one group text with either friends or family where memes get regularly shared. Apparently, the members of Metallica have a group text thread where they share memes, too. Unlike the rest of us mortals, the memes they share are about the band.

Lars Ulrich shared this fun fact in a new interview with Variety. Particularly, there was a TikTok clip that mashed up Star Wars and the Metallica classic "One."

"We love people’s creativity, and to see so many fans reinterpret our songs, whether it’s on guitar or drums or singing them, and obviously taking them into different genres," said Ulrich. "Sometimes you mix a little AI in there, and then something fun spits out. It’s a lot to keep track of because this happens hundreds, if not thousands, of times a day. But there are some fun ones that get into our band-only text thread for the four of us to enjoy and appreciate."

Something else the band likely enjoyed and appreciated last month was when their self-titled 1991 album was certified double diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

As previously reported, the RIAA certified Metallica ("The Black Album") had sold over 20 million copies, as of May 28, 2025. (The RIAA's diamond certification is reserved for titles that have sold 10 million copies.)

"The Black Album" has long been in a battle with Shania Twain's 1997 crossover smash, Come On Over, as the top-selling album of the SoundScan Era. On March 1, 1991, SoundScan, which is now known as MRC Data, was introduced to retailers. The new technology measured album sales in real-time when an album's barcode was scanned at a store's register during a transaction.

The RIAA's website shows Come On Over being certified double diamond on November 15, 2004. As of publishing, Twain's massive hit album hasn't received a new certification in the past 20+ years. Meanwhile, prior to its new double diamond certification, Metallica received its most recent certification on December 13, 2012, when "The Black Album" was certified 16 times platinum for selling 16 million copies.

"The Black Album" isn't the only rock album to receive this unique and rare certification recently. In September 2024, Green Day's 1994 album Dookie was certified double diamond. Other classic albums to receive this certification include Fleetwood Mac's Rumours, Pink Floyd's The Wall, and AC/DC's Back in Black.

