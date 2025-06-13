First Ozzy Osbourne Exhibition to Open in Birmingham, England

The very first exhibition honoring Ozzy Osbourne will open this summer in The Prince of Darkness' hometown of Birmingham, England. The exhibition, which is titled "Ozzy Osbourne: Working Class Hero," will be hosted by the Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery. The exhibition opens on June 25 and is set to close on September 28. The Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery stated on their website , "This exhibition celebrates the solo achievements and global awards of rock icon Ozzy Osbourne and the album art of the original Black Sabbath line-up to coincide with their historic homecoming concert at Villa Park on Saturday 5 July 2025." Complete details on the exhibition can be found at BirminghamMuseums.org.uk .

Ozzy Osbourne will take to the stage one last time, both as a solo artist and as a member of Black Sabbath, on July 5 at Villa Park in Birmingham, England. The concert event, which is dubbed "Back to the Beginning," will be the first time in 20 years that the original Black Sabbath lineup performs together.



Other giants of the metal and hard rock world booked for the show include Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Tool, the surviving members of Soundgarden, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Alice in Chains, Halestorm, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon, and Rival Sons.



Also listed on the bill providing "additional performances" are Andrew Watt, Billy Corgan, Chad Smith Dave Ellefson, David Draiman, Fred Durst, Lzzy Hale, Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis, KK Downing, Mike Bordin, Papa V Perpetua, Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Sleep Token ii, Steve Tyler, Tom Morello, Vernon Reid, Whitfield Crane, Wolfgang Van Halen, and Zakk Wylde. Actor and known metalhead Jason Momoa will serve as the host for the show.



As previously reported, "Back to the Beginning" will stream worldwide. Fans can order their livestream ticket now at BackToTheBeginning.com. The livestream ticket costs $29.99, plus applicable taxes and service fees. There is also a special bundle that features the livestream ticket and an exclusive t-shirt for $64.98, plus applicable taxes and service fees. The website notes that VOD Replay of the concert will be available "from July 5 shortly after event conclusion until July 7 at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT."