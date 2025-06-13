This Day in Rock History: June 13

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 12: (L-R) Musicians Bruce Johnston, David Marks, Brian Wilson, Mike Love and Al Jardine of The Beach Boys pose in the press room at the 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 12, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Powerful and rebellious, rock 'n' roll music is a reminder of some of the most important events in U.S. history. Here are several memorable hits and highlights, musically and culturally, that took place in rock history on June 13.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Many rock songs and bands have a tie to June 13. Here are a few examples:

1970: The Beatles reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the 20th and last time with the single "The Long and Winding Road." Paul McCartney wrote the song in 1968 as he reflected on the beauty of the Scottish Highlands.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Rock music fans witnessed significant recordings and momentous performances on June 13, including:

1967: The Bee Gees appeared on the TV variety show As You Like It in the U.K., performing "To Love Somebody," a song written for Otis Redding, who died before he could perform it.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Performers and bands in the rock industry saw various changes and challenges on June 13:

1969: The Rolling Stones held a press conference in Hyde Park, London, introducing 20-year-old Mick Taylor as the band's new guitarist. Taylor debuted on July 5, two days after the death of former guitarist Brian Jones.

