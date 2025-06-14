This Day in Sports History: June 14
Sports featured throughout June include MLB, the NBA Finals, the Stanley Cup Final, Wimbledon, the U.S. Open Golf Championship, the Canadian Grand Prix, and track and field. June 14 has…
Sports featured throughout June include MLB, the NBA Finals, the Stanley Cup Final, Wimbledon, the U.S. Open Golf Championship, the Canadian Grand Prix, and track and field. June 14 has seen many notable sports moments and legendary achievements over the years, and these are some of them.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Great sporting events that occurred on June 14th include:
- 1870: The Cincinnati Red Stockings suffered a loss against the Brooklyn Atlantics, ending a 130-game winning streak that included 81 official games and 49 exhibitions.
- 1880: Lloyd Hughes won the Belmont Stakes aboard Grenada in a time of 2:47.
- 1913: Mary Browne won the women's singles final at the U.S. National Championships
- 1926: Henri Cochet won the men's singles final at the French Championships, securing the first of his four titles in the event.
- 1926: Suzanne Lenglen won the women's singles event at the French Open, formerly the French Championships.
- 1934: Max Baer knocked out the defending champion Primo Carnera in 11 rounds to win the lineal World Heavyweight title.
- 1952: Warren Spahn tied the National League record for strikeouts in a game with 18.
- 1952: Jim Peters ran a world record men's marathon time of 2:20:42:2.
- 1952: Julius Boros won the U.S. Open Golf Championship — the first of his three major victories.
- 1958: Tommy Bolt secured his first and only major title when he won the U.S. Open Championship.
- 1963: Duke Snider hit his 400th career home run.
- 1965: Jim Maloney pitched a no-hitter, but the Reds lost to the Mets 1-0.
- 1969: Oakland Athletics' Reggie Jackson collected 10 RBIs against the Boston Red Sox.
- 1974: Nolan Ryan struck out 19 batters.
- 1975: Chris Evert won her second of seven French Open women's singles titles.
- 1979: Willie McCovey hit his 513th career home run, setting a National League record for left-handed batters.
- 1981: Donna Caponi Young won the LPGA Championship.
- 1987: The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Boston Celtics 4-2 to win the NBA Championship.
- 1987: Gary Player won the Senior Tournament Players Championship.
- 1990: The Detroit Pistons won back-to-back NBA titles.
- 1992: The Chicago Bulls won their second straight NBA title.
- 1994: The New York Rangers win the Stanley Cup, ending their 54-year championship drought.
- 1998: The Bulls won their third NBA Championship and sixth title in eight years. Michael Jordan was named the MVP for the third straight year and sixth time ever.
- 2009: The Los Angeles Lakers won their 15th NBA Championship, and Kobe Bryant was the MVP.
- 2015: Bernhard Langer defended his Senior Players Championship title.
Looking back on these June 14 events, the moments that stand out are Maloney's no-hitter loss, Chris Everts' titles, and the Bulls Dynasty.
There have been seven instances where a team threw a no-hitter and still lost the game. Evert is one of the greatest women's tennis players of all time, known for her dominant performance on clay courts and her consistent excellence in Grand Slam events. The Bulls won six NBA championships between 1991 and 1998. The team's success was marked by exceptional talent, the strategic use of the triangle offense, and a strong team culture.