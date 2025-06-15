Rock 'n' roll music has shaped history and culture with its transformative power. From breakthrough hits and significant milestones to notable recordings and industry changes, here are some of the momentous events that occurred on this day in rock history: June 15.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
The following artists achieved commercial success on June 15:
- 1953: Recognized as the first rock 'n' roll recording to reach the U.S. music charts, "Crazy Man, Crazy" by Bill Haley & His Comets peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Juke Box chart.
- 1974: "Machine Gun," by The Commodores, featuring Lionel Richie on vocals, reached No. 22 on the Billboard Pop Singles chart, marking the group's first big hit.
- 2005: X&Y, Coldplay's third studio album, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts. It also debuted atop the U.K. and sold approximately 8.3 million copies worldwide in 2005 alone.
Cultural Milestones
Rock music has contributed to cultural change. Impactful moments on June 15 in past years include:
- 1969: In a pivotal moment in the band's rise to popularity, the hard rock band Led Zeppelin played at Free Trade Hall in Manchester, England, supporting their debut album, Led Zeppelin. Attendees enjoyed songs such as "You Shook Me," "How Many More Times," and "Communication Breakdown."
- 1970: Jimi Hendrix opened Electric Lady Studios in New York City, marking a significant moment for musicians' control over their own work.
- 1986: Sting, U2, Peter, Paul and Mary, and Bryan Adams were among the performers at a concert at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It was the culmination of a six-show tour raising funds and awareness for Amnesty International.
Notable Recordings and Performances
June 15 witnessed several history-making events in the rock industry:
- 1964: As Beatlemania reached its global peak, the band performed the first in a series of concerts at Festival Hall in Melbourne, Australia.
- 1965: The Rolling Stones launched their third European tour of the year with two shows in Glasgow, Scotland. According to Setlist.FM, the most played song on that tour was "The Last Time."
- 1973: Still relatively unknown, Bruce Springsteen opened for Chicago at Madison Square Garden. While his appearances with Chicago didn't go exceedingly well, Springsteen's association with Chicago helped him gain broader recognition. At the time, Springsteen had only released his debut album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.
- 1989: Nirvana, the innovator in grunge music, released their debut album, Bleach. through the indie label, Sub Pop. The album sold respectably but did not take off until Nirvana found mainstream success.
June 15 represents a busy day in the rock music industry, with noteworthy album releases, epic performances, and cultural changes that helped make rock 'n' roll so historically rich.