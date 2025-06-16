Box Lunch: Win Tickets to ResurrXtion Two & Port of Subs
It’s hot. It’s loud. It’s ResurrXtion Two — and we’re handing you the tickets to the chaos. X 107.5 and Carlota are fueling your summer with Carlota’s Box Lunch, your…
It’s hot. It’s loud. It’s ResurrXtion Two — and we’re handing you the tickets to the chaos.
X 107.5 and Carlota are fueling your summer with Carlota’s Box Lunch, your shot to score a pair of tickets to ResurrXtion Two on Thursday, July 24 at Area 15 — featuring Dexter & The Moonrocks, Winona Fighter, and Smashing Alice — plus lunch from Port of Subs all week long!
Yeah, you read that right. A killer night of Western Space Grunge and alt-rock plus a damn good sandwich. What more could you want?
Here’s how it works:
Every weekday at noon, listen to Carlota during her Box Lunch on X 107.5. Hear it, remember it, and call in on the Xtreme Radio hotline for your chance to win.
What you could win:
- 🔥 Two tickets to ResurrXtion Two at Area 15 on July 24
- 🤘 Live sets from Dexter & The Moonrocks, Winona Fighter, & Smashing Alice
- 🥪 A mouthwatering lunch from Port of Subs
- 💥 An ARV of $95 — and a priceless summer memory
Picture this: The Vegas heat is blaring, but you’re posted up with a Port of Subs classic in hand, counting down the hours till doors open at Area 15. You and your plus-one, side by side in the crowd, sweat, bass, and neon lights — vibing hard as Dexter & The Moonrocks rip the stage with that dirty, spacey, high-octane sound.
Winona Fighter brings the wild, Smashing Alice slams the night home — and you’re right there for all of it.
Want in? Of course you do.
Listen to the Dave & Mahoney Morning Show for your chance to win at 7am & 8am, then tune in to Carlota for your shot at a pair of tickets at 12pm & 2pm!
- Dates of Contests: 6/16 - 6/20
- How winners are selected: Caller 7
- When the winner is selected: 7am - 2pm
- How many times a person can enter: once
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners will be selected: 20 (5 w/ Box Lunch, 15 w/o Box Lunch)
- Prize description: two (2) tickets to ResurrXtion Two at Area 15 (5 winners will also receive lunch from Port of Subs)
- Prize value: $70 w/o Box Lunch, $95 w/ Box Lunch