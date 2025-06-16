Bucket-List Things to Do in Nevada

The summer months offer a perfect time to take a trip locally and do some bucket-list things that you've never done before. It's the phenomenon of being a tourist in your own town, with the chance to hit the road and discover some glorious spots that others have traveled far and wide to experience but are really just in your backyard. So, get ready to have a fun summer, because the official travel season is here. Now, one travel outlet has picked out five "bucket-list" things to do in the state, so these items should make for a pretty comprehensive summer to-do list.

Nevada Bucket-List Activities

The crew at Moon Travel Guides has a feature out with three exciting bucket-list things to do in each state, including this one. "Experiencing the best of the United States can inspire, change perspectives, transform—and hopefully encourage us all to keep contributing to making this country's great experiment a success," they state in the feature.

The three bucket-list things to do for Nevada are so perfect. Moon Travel Guides loves the idea of "getting dazzled" by the beauty and "glitz" of Las Vegas, skiing down the slopes in Tahoe and checking out the "4,000-year-old trees in Great Basin National Park." You haven't really lived in this state until you've done at least two of those three things, so why not make it all three?

Summer officially starts, according to Britannica, during "the summer solstice, which occurs on June 20 or 21 in the Northern Hemisphere and on December 21 or 22 in the Southern Hemisphere." For 2025, that falls on June 20, and it lasts for three months.