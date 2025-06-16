10 Covers That Are Better Than The Original

There are a ton of cover songs throughout rock history. Among the many topics often debated in the rock world, one of them is covers that are better than the original.



While this list could easily be very lengthy, we picked out what is considered ten covers that are better than the original. Oftentimes, these covers change the arrangement of the original for a fresh new take on the song. Other times, an artist will stick closer to the source material but just give a song an "oomph" that wasn't present on the original recording.



Keep scrolling to see if you agree or disagree with our selections of covers that are better than the original.

Manfred Mann’s Earth Band – “Blinded By The Light”

"Blinded By The Light" was written by Bruce Springsteen and was featured on his 1973 debut album Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. All due respect to The Boss, but Manfred Mann’s arrangement is just leaps and bounds better. The faster tempo and the keys on the track help make it the superior version. Clearly, this version just hit a note with the masses; Manfred Mann's version went on to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Joe Cocker – “With A Little Help From My Friends”

Speaking of arrangement changes, it takes a lot of guts to cover The Beatles, but Joe Cocker’s cover of “With A Little Help From My Friends” never fails to move a room. When Cocker died in 2014, Paul McCartney said in tribute, "It’s really sad to hear about Joe’s passing. He was a lovely northern lad who I loved a lot and like many people I loved his singing. I was especially pleased when he decided to cover ‘With A Little Help From My Friends’ and I remember him and Denny Cordell coming round to the studio in Saville Row and playing me what they’d recorded and it was just mind blowing, totally turned the song into a soul anthem and I was forever grateful for him for doing that.”

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts – “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll”

Want to know the best way to tell a cover is better than the original? When people often don’t realize a cover is a cover. That’s how amazing “I Love Rock N Roll” is. Originally released by the Arrows in 1975, Jett released her cover with the Blackhearts in 1981. The song was a breakout hit for Jett and went on to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Aretha Franklin – “Respect”

Similar to “I Love Rock N Roll," there are still people who don't know that Aretha Franklin's massive hit "Respect" was a cover. The late, great Otis Redding wrote the song and released the original in 1965. Franklin released her cover in 1967, which was featured on her classic album, I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You. Not only was Franklin's "Respect" a No. 1 hit, it's considered one of the greatest song of all time.

Janis Joplin – “Me and Bobby McGee”

This song was originally recorded by Roger Miller and was written by Kris Kristofferson and Fred Foster, but sweet Pearl’s rendition is obviously the best. Joplin's cover is incredibly bittersweet; she recorded "Me and Bobby McGee" days before her sudden death on October 4, 1970 at age 27. The cover was the lead single from her final solo album, the posthumously released Pearl. Joplin's version of "Me and Bobby McGee" went on to top the Billboard Hot 100 and was her lone No. 1 hit in her all too short career.

Soft Cell – “Tainted Love”

Gloria Jones originally released “Tainted Love” in 1965, while Soft Cell’s version came out in 1981. While Jones' recording is a pop-soul song, the Soft Cell version drips with '80s New Wave synth and sounds like it's from another planet. The extended version closes with a cover of The Supremes' classic "Where Did Our Love Go."

The Beatles – “Twist and Shout”

“Twist and Shout” was originally recorded in 1961 by a group called The Top Notes. It then became a hit for the Isley Brothers in 1962, and The Beatles recorded their version in 1963. Per our "Iconic Rock Songs Recorded in One Take" list, on the day of recording, John Lennon was battling a cold, and The Beatles were booked in the studio for the whole day. Lennon tried to soothe his scratchy voice with lozenges throughout the session. "Twist and Shout" was the final song the band recorded that day, and after "Twist and Shout," Lennon's voice was shot, and he couldn't record anymore.

The Clash – “I Fought The Law”

This is arguably the edgiest cover on the list. “I Fought The Law” was originally recorded by The Crickets in 1960 and then covered by the Bobby Fuller Four in 1965. The Clash’s rendition, however, is the only cover that matters. (IYKYK.) It floors it out the gate, and the band doesn't let up until the song is over.

The Byrds – “Mr. Tambourine Man”

The Byrds’ cover was released the same year Bob Dylan released the original in 1965. (Talk about guts!) What really puts The Byrds' rendition over the top are the harmonies of Roger McGuinn, Gene Clark, and David Crosby. Sure, Dylan's voice continues to still divide folks, but there's no denying the beauty of McGuinn, Clark, and Crosby together.

The Jimi Hendrix Experience – “All Along The Watchtower”