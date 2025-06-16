Pick Pauly’s Pockets: Win Tickets to ResurrXtion Two

Get ready to turn up the volume, sweat by choice, and rage the right way!

ResurrXtion Two is coming to AREA15 on Thursday, July 24, 2025, and X107.5 wants to hook you up with a pair of tickets to the show. This isn’t your average night out—this is gritty guitars, wild energy, and full-on chaos (the good kind).

Headlining the night is the unstoppable Dexter & The Moonrocks, bringing their signature Western Space Grunge sound to blow the roof off. Think raw, heavy riffs with a southern twist—and a live show that feels like an out-of-body experience. Add in Winona Fighter, an alt-punk force of nature with something to say, and local legends Smashing Alice, and you've got a night built for those who live loud.

What You Could Win:

🎫 Two tickets to ResurrXtion Two

📍 AREA15 Las Vegas

📅 Thursday, July 24, 2025

❄️ Indoor venue. A/C on. Your sweat = earned, not forced.

Here’s How to Win:

🔊 Listen to Pauly weekdays at 5:05PM on X107.5

on X107.5 🔑 Get the keyword of the day

of the day 🖊️ Enter the Keyword To Win Below by 6PM

Picture it: a hot July night, but you're inside the immersive world of AREA15—lights pulsing, crowd moving, guitars tearing through the air. This is the kind of show you feel in your chest. You and your plus-one, shouting every lyric, fists in the air, surrounded by fans who get it.

So yeah, we’re asking you to Pick Pauly’s Pockets. He won’t miss the tickets… but you definitely will if you don’t jump on this.

Enter the Keyword To Win Below and crank your summer up to eleven with X107.5 and ResurrXtion Two.