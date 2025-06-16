This Day in Rock History: June 16

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – NOVEMBER 14: Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iomi and Geezer Butler of Black Sabbath attend the Classic Rock Roll of Honour at The Roundhouse on November 14, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images)

June 16 is a day that might seem ordinary to many, but it has been a notable date throughout rock history. On this day, David Bowie released his glam rock masterpiece, and one of the largest U.S. benefit concerts took place. Bob Dylan was getting ready to go down in rock legend as he recorded "Like a Rolling Stone," which remains a hit on rock and classic rock stations nationwide.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

June 16 has seen its fair share of hits and releases:

1979: Donna Summer's album Bad Girls topped the Billboard 200 chart for a total of six weeks. This album went on to become double Platinum and had two Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits.

Donna Summer's album Bad Girls topped the Billboard 200 chart for a total of six weeks. This album went on to become double Platinum and had two Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits. 2002: Topping the British singles chart, a remix of "A Little Less Conversation" brought Elvis Presley's name back to the spotlight. Remixed by Dutch disc jockey Junkie XL, this track brought the King's total chart-topping hit number to 18.

Topping the British singles chart, a remix of "A Little Less Conversation" brought Elvis Presley's name back to the spotlight. Remixed by Dutch disc jockey Junkie XL, this track brought the King's total chart-topping hit number to 18. 2004: Velvet Revolver's album Contraband topped the American Billboard charts. While the album was released on June 8, 2004, this mega-group dominated the charts starting on June 16, with hits such as "Slither" and "Fall to Pieces."

Cultural Milestones

Rock culture had several significant moments on June 16:

1993: Rock ‘n’ roll made its way into our mail as the U.S. Postal Service released a booklet of commemorative rock ‘n’ roll stamps featuring legends such as Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, and Bill Haley.

Rock ‘n’ roll made its way into our mail as the U.S. Postal Service released a booklet of commemorative rock ‘n’ roll stamps featuring legends such as Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, and Bill Haley. 1996: The sold-out Tibetan Freedom Concert raised funds for a variety of causes, including the Tibetan independence movement. This concert, organized by the Beastie Boys, went on to highlight the good that rock ‘n’ roll can do.

The sold-out Tibetan Freedom Concert raised funds for a variety of causes, including the Tibetan independence movement. This concert, organized by the Beastie Boys, went on to highlight the good that rock ‘n’ roll can do. 1999: Phil Collins, famed drummer from Genesis, Brand X, and Band Aid, got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Disney paid for the star to highlight his work on the soundtrack of Tarzan.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Here are just a few of the songs and albums released or recorded on this date:

1965: Bob Dylan recorded his song, "Like a Rolling Stone," at Columbia Recording Studios. Released a month later, the nation got to hear talents such as Al Kooper and Mike Bloomfield alongside Dylan's remarkable voice.

Bob Dylan recorded his song, "Like a Rolling Stone," at Columbia Recording Studios. Released a month later, the nation got to hear talents such as Al Kooper and Mike Bloomfield alongside Dylan's remarkable voice. 1977: David Bowie released his fifth album, The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, and received mixed critical reviews.

David Bowie released his fifth album, The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, and received mixed critical reviews. 2013: Black Sabbath released their 19th studio album, 13. This album debuted at number one on the U.K. charts, a place not held by the band since the 1970s.