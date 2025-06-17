Brad Pitt Says He’s Interested in Working with Tom Cruise Again On One Condition

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 16: Brad Pitt attends the World Premiere of F1® The Movie in Times Square on June 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise, two of Hollywood’s most iconic heartthrobs, once shared the screen in Interview with the Vampire back in 1994. Now, decades later, Pitt says he’s open to working with Cruise again, but only if Cruise promises not to treat the movie like it’s the next installment of Mission: Impossible.

Pitt’s one condition? The film has to be on the ground.

In a recent interview, Pitt laid down the law, saying he’d be totally up for collaborating with Cruise again, just hold the scaling Burj Khalifa, hanging from an airplane, and helicopter chasing madness.

Brad Pitt on Working with Tom Cruise Again

During the premiere of his F1 film in Mexico City, Pitt told E! News (via the New York Post) about his condition in doing another movie with Cruise: “Well, I’m not gonna hang my ass off airplanes and s–t like that, so when he does something again that’s on the ground.”

Cruise, similar to what he did to Ana de Armas’ Ballerina, has been urging people to also watch Pitt’s movie where he plays a former Formula 1 driver. During CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas, Cruise said, “Brad’s got a new movie, with Jerry Bruckheimer, Joe Kosinski. I can’t wait to see that this summer. It’ll be awesome.” He added, “It’s great to see Brad driving. He’s very good. He’s a very good driver. Believe me, I’ve raced against him. When we were doing Interview With the Vampire we’d go and race go-karts. We’d literally finish and go drive go-karts all night.”

“He’s so sweet. He’s sweet.” Pitt said of his former co-star. “We did have our go-kart days back in the early 90s.” He added. He also revealed Cruise was faster. “He got me in the end. I gotta admit.”

Ford v Ferrari Starring Pitt and Cruise

F1 director Joseph Kosinski shared in a GQ interview that the reunion between the Hollywood royalties could have happened sooner. His version of the 2019 film Ford v Ferrari was supposed to star Pitt and Cruise. However, the studio did not approve of the budget. James Mangold ended up directing the movie starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale.