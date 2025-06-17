Clark County Sets Up Cooling Stations During Heat Emergency

When the National Weather Service issued an Extreme Heat Warning, Clark County opened several cooling centers to provide critical services during extreme heat temperatures. The opening of cooling centers aimed to promote public health by protecting vulnerable groups, including those from historically marginalized communities, such as people experiencing homelessness, as well as individuals without access to a guaranteed air-conditioned space.

"The cooling centers are open to people experiencing homelessness and others in the community in need of cool, indoor spaces for respite from the heat," a Clark County spokesperson stated. In 2024 alone, Clark County reported 524 heat-related deaths.

The centers operated during daytime hours and provided safe, climate-controlled environments for residents seeking refuge from extreme weather conditions. These temporary facilities were located in accessible public buildings throughout the county, including community centers and libraries.

Clark County officials emphasized that the centers were free and open to all, and they encouraged residents to check on neighbors, especially seniors and those with medical conditions, during periods of excessive heat. Water and seating were typically available at each site, although visitors were encouraged to bring any personal items they needed.