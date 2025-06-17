Metallica Rocks 80,000 Fans During Epic Five-Hour Show at NRG Stadium

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 13: (L-R) Robert Trujillo, James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett of Metallica perform onstage during Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation Presented by the Helping Hands Concert And Auction 2024 at YouTube Theater on December 13, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Metal thunder shook NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, as Metallica blasted through a mind-bending set on June 14. The sold-out crowd went wild, and Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies opened the night for an unforgettable experience that lasted over five hours.

The night kicked off at 6 p.m. with Suicidal Tendencies' raw energy. Tye Trujillo, just 21, owned the bass lines his father once played in the 1990s. The band's 40-minute set included hits like "You Can't Bring Me Down" and "Institutionalized."

Then, Pantera unleashed pure Texas metal fury. Vocalist Phil Anselmo, Rex Brown on bass, Zakk Wylde on guitar, and Charlie Benante on drums tore through nine blistering songs. "Walk" and "Cowboys from Hell" whipped the crowd into a frenzy.

At 9 p.m. sharp, Metallica stormed their wrap-around stage. James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo gave an awesome performance. The opening riffs of "Creeping Death" split the air. Then came the crushing weight of "For Whom the Bell Tolls," followed by the lightning-fast assault of "Ride the Lightning." Fresh cuts from their 2023 album, 72 Seasons, stood tall next to the classics. They included "Lux Æterna" and "If Darkness Had a Son."

"After 44 years, still we care so much about what we do," Hetfield told the crowd, according to the Houston Chronicle. The band members have over 125 years of stage experience combined, and they still deliver energetic performances.