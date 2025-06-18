This Day in Sports History: June 18

SAN ROQUE, SPAIN – OCTOBER 19: Wyndham Clark of The United States on the 15th during Day One of the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters at Real Club de Golf Sotogrande on October 19, 2023 in San Roque, Spain. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Sports action in June revolves around MLB, the NBA Finals, the Stanley Cup Final, Wimbledon, the U.S. Open Golf Championship, the Canadian Grand Prix, and track and field. Many noteworthy events and achievements have happened on June 18 in past years, and these are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sport that occurred on June 18 include:

1898: Juliette Atkinson defended her women's singles tennis title at the U.S. National Championships.

Juliette Atkinson defended her women's singles tennis title at the U.S. National Championships. 1898: Fred Herd won the U.S. Open Golf Championship.

Fred Herd won the U.S. Open Golf Championship. 1938: The Brooklyn Dodgers signed Babe Ruth as a coach.

The Brooklyn Dodgers signed Babe Ruth as a coach. 1941: Joe Louis defended his world heavyweight title for the 18th time, knocking out Billy Conn in the 13th round.

Joe Louis defended his world heavyweight title for the 18th time, knocking out Billy Conn in the 13th round. 1947: Ewell Blackwell pitched a no-hitter against the Boston Braves.

Ewell Blackwell pitched a no-hitter against the Boston Braves. 1950: The Cleveland Indians scored an AL record 14 runs in the first inning of a game against the Philadelphia Athletics.

The Cleveland Indians scored an AL record 14 runs in the first inning of a game against the Philadelphia Athletics. 1960: Golfing legend Arnold Palmer recorded arguably the greatest comeback in U.S. Open history, overcoming a seven-stroke deficit in the final round to win his only title at this event.

Golfing legend Arnold Palmer recorded arguably the greatest comeback in U.S. Open history, overcoming a seven-stroke deficit in the final round to win his only title at this event. 1967: Don Wilson pitched a no-hitter against the Atlanta Braves.

Don Wilson pitched a no-hitter against the Atlanta Braves. 1972: West Germany beat the Soviet Union 3-0 to win the UEFA European Championship Final.

West Germany beat the Soviet Union 3-0 to win the UEFA European Championship Final. 1975: Fred Lynn had 10 RBIs in a game.

Fred Lynn had 10 RBIs in a game. 1976: Lou Brock and Hector Cruz hit inside-the-park home runs.

Lou Brock and Hector Cruz hit inside-the-park home runs. 1979: Sri Lanka scored a huge upset, beating India in the Cricket One-Day International World Cup.

Sri Lanka scored a huge upset, beating India in the Cricket One-Day International World Cup. 1986: Don Sutton became the 19th pitcher to win 300 career games.

Don Sutton became the 19th pitcher to win 300 career games. 1993: Dennis Martinez became the 92nd pitcher to win 200 career games.

Dennis Martinez became the 92nd pitcher to win 200 career games. 1995: New Zealand defeated England 45-29 in a Rugby World Cup game.

New Zealand defeated England 45-29 in a Rugby World Cup game. 1995: Norway beat Germany 2-0 in the final of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Norway beat Germany 2-0 in the final of the FIFA Women's World Cup. 1995: Corey Pavin won the U.S. Open, earning his only major championship.

Corey Pavin won the U.S. Open, earning his only major championship. 2000: Golfing great Tiger Woods won his first U.S. Open by a record-setting 15 strokes.

Golfing great Tiger Woods won his first U.S. Open by a record-setting 15 strokes. 2001: Retief Goosen won the first of his two U.S. Open Golf Championships.

Retief Goosen won the first of his two U.S. Open Golf Championships. 2006: Golfer Geoff Ogilvy made a couple of clutch pars on the last two holes to win the U.S. Open by one stroke.

Golfer Geoff Ogilvy made a couple of clutch pars on the last two holes to win the U.S. Open by one stroke. 2017: Pakistan recorded a 180-run victory over India, winning the ICC Men's Cricket Championship for the first time.

Pakistan recorded a 180-run victory over India, winning the ICC Men's Cricket Championship for the first time. 2017: Brooks Koepka won the U.S. Open — his first major golf championship.

Brooks Koepka won the U.S. Open — his first major golf championship. 2023: Wyndham Clark earned his first major golf championship at the U.S. Open.

Looking back on these June 18 events, the athletes who stand out are Louis, Palmer, and Sutton.