Win Tickets to Steel Panther

Fifteen years later, Feel the Steel still hits like a punch to the gut—in the best possible way. And now, Steel Panther is bringing the chaos, the comedy, and the shred back to Las Vegas for one night only.

X107.5 wants to hook you up with a pair of tickets to see Steel Panther live at House of Blues Las Vegas on Friday, August 22, 2025. It’s loud. It’s raunchy. It’s everything a proper rock show should be. And you could be right there in the pit, feeling every riff and laughing through the madness with your best concert buddy by your side.

Whether you’ve been blasting Death to All But Metal since 2009 or you're just ready to let loose for a night that doesn’t take itself too seriously, this is your chance to be part of the mayhem.

Here’s what you could win:

Two tickets to Steel Panther: Feel the Steel 15th Anniversary Tour

Live at House of Blues Las Vegas – August 22, 2025

The House of Blues is going to be packed with leather, eyeliner, and guitar solos that melt your face off. You already know Steel Panther doesn’t hold back—and neither should you.

So crank the volume up, put on your favorite band tee, and get ready for a night that’s all about the music, the madness, and not taking life too seriously.

Enter To Win Below.

Because sometimes you just need to scream, laugh, and rock out with a band that’s never afraid to cross the line—loudly.