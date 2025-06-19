ContestsEvents
Ashley Unveils Massive 88,000-Square-Foot Store in Las Vegas, Now North America's Biggest

Ashley is set to unveil the largest furniture store in North America this weekend with the grand opening of its new Las Vegas showroom. Located at The Curve, near Sunset Road and Durango Drive in southwest Las Vegas, the two-story location spans an impressive 88,000 square feet. The showroom is designed to host an engaging home furnishings event for a diverse range of customers.

The grand opening day is Saturday, June 15, featuring a full schedule of exciting events, including curated home workshops, hourly prizes, and sales and discounts. The first 50 guests each day will receive a complimentary gift, and all attendees will have the opportunity to enter to win a grand prize: $2,500 in Ashley credit and an ultimate Las Vegas staycation.

In alignment with its mission to give back to the community, Ashley will donate furniture to Family Promise of Las Vegas during the weekend celebration. The nonprofit supports families experiencing housing instability across the region.

"This location is a reflection of what Ashley stands for: style that inspires, value that delivers, and a clear purpose to help people love where they live," Chad Spencer, CEO of Ashley Global Retail, said in a statement. "It's not just a store – it's a destination where customers can explore, discover, and design a home that feels truly their own."

It is the intention that the new showroom will be a lifestyle destination, not just a new retail location, emphasizing Ashley's focus on not only inspiring patrons and their homes across the Las Vegas Valley the functionality of their homes. This is the way to experience a much larger store and make your customer experience more engaging, and it is set up to be a regional destination for home design and furnishings.

