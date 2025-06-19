Blue Man Group Celebrates 25 Years at Vegas’ Luxor

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 26: Members of Blue Man Group attend the premiere of “Mad Apple by Cirque du Soleil” at The Park on May 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Blue Man Group celebrates 25 years performing its show in Las Vegas, a noteworthy accomplishment for a non-Cirque du Soleil production on the Strip. The show first premiered at the Luxor in January 2000, and it has survived years of change and competition in the Las Vegas entertainment landscape.

Created by Matt Goldman, Phil Stanton, and Chris Wink in New York in 1987, the Blue Men became known for their visually compelling performances that explore themes of technology, art, and connection. Their off-Broadway show ran from 1991 to February 2025, laying the foundation for global productions and a long-standing presence in Vegas.

“It's always [been] a big collaborative effort,” says company captain Kalen Allmandinger. “When Chris, Matt, and Phil were still front-and-center running the company, they were very active about seeking out input. We would have rehearsals together where we would just workshop ideas, and they would kind of act as directors to pick and choose the direction we were going to move in with any particular piece.”

Blue Man Group's distinctive style — a fusion of rock concert, theater, and avant-garde performance — continues to influence the broader Las Vegas entertainment industry. “It's not a play; it's not a theater show. … It's like a hybrid of a rock concert, a theatrical show and maybe a more abstract, vaudeville type of experience,” says Allmandinger. “It's a mishmash of a lot of different things. And just because it happens in a theater doesn't mean we have to play by those rules.”

Beyond performance, BMG maintains a strong commitment to accessibility and community involvement. “We have an ongoing relationship with Grant a Gift Autism Foundation, where we do sensory-friendly performances every year,” Allmandinger adds.