Is ‘F1’s’ Damson Idris the Next Black Panther?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 16: Damson Idris attends the World Premiere of F1® The Movie in Times Square on June 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

Vroom vroom, Marvel fans, there’s a new rumor speeding around faster than Lewis Hamilton on the racetrack: Damson Idris, the F1 star, might just be the next Black Panther. Rumors about MCU recasting Black Panther have been going around, and while some fans are against it, director Ryan Coogler promised “everything will be handled with the utmost care and in consultation with Boseman’s family.” Chadwick Boseman played the character until his death in 2020.

Who is Damson Idris?

If you’ve somehow missed Idris dominating the small screens and social media, let’s get you caught up. He played drug kingpin Franklin Saint on Snowfall, but unlike his on-screen alter ego, Idris is 100% charming, and 0% cartel. He's charismatic, and did we mention he’s British?

And after his Fast & Furious-like turn in the movie F1 (co-produced by Brad Pitt, no less), he’s zoomed his way into even more hearts, and possibly on his way to Wakanda?

Idris as Black Panther

In a recent appearance on the Today show to promote his racing movie, co-host Craig Melvin asked the actor about the rumors. Idris seems to be already sworn into secrecy, smirked, and when asked if he “had any conversations about” the role, the Outside the Wire actor said, “Yes-no!”

When Melvin asked him, “If they asked, would you say yes?” Idris did say, “Yes.”

Denzel Washington as Black Panther 3’s Main Villain?

It might take time for confirmation on whether Idris will be the next Wakandan king, but what we know of the third movie is that Coogler did write a part for Denzel Washington. The director said of the established actor, “I’ve been dying to work with Denzel. I’m hoping we can make that happen. I’ve got every intention of working with him on that movie. As long as he’s interested, man, it’s going to happen. He’s a living legend and a great mentor for so many of us. He’s all about looking out for us, now.”

Washington, on his part, expressed his enthusiasm for working with Coogler: “For me, it's about the filmmaker, especially at this point in my career. I'm only interested in working with the best. I don't know how many more films I'm going to make; probably not that many. I want to do things I haven't done...Ryan Coogler's writing a part for me in the next Black Panther.”