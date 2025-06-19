John C. Reilly Takes Lead Role in Jack White’s “Archbishop Harold Holmes” Music Video

In Jack White's newest video of his popular track, "Archbishop Harold Holmes," John C. Reilly stars as a power-wielding preacher with the same name as the song title. Gilbert Trejo shot the piece on June 17.

Reilly and White are good friends. Their bond started at a White Stripes concert long ago. "We met and found out we shared so much. We're both from the Midwest. We're both from big, Irish Catholic families," Reilly said to Vulture. John suggested the idea for a video to Jack. "I kept saying, 'Jack, we should do a video. You should direct it,'" he added. They filmed at a Los Angeles church in just one day.

The striking visuals show Reilly at the altar, with bright blue bolts of lightning shooting from his hands. Cherry Glazer's Sami Perez and Starcrawler's Arrow de Wilde fill the pews as members of the congregation. The song comes from White's 2024 album, No Name, and its success on alternative stations prompted the creation of this video. Before the tune's wider release, it was available as a secret white-label vinyl LP.

After hearing the track, Reilly pitched the concept. "Jack has such a specific aesthetic with his colors and with the stuff he's interested in," Reilly said. The story concludes with his character's transfer to a psychiatric ward, blending humor and surrealism.

The final cut impressed White deeply, according to Reilly: "He said, 'This is the first video I haven't had notes on since Michel Gondry did some of our White Stripes videos.'"