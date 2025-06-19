Las Vegas Approves $55,000 to Give Strip Workers Monorail Access During F1 Setup

LAS VEGAS, NV – JANUARY 07: A Las Vegas Monorail car with a Google ad passes in front of the the Las Vegas Convention Center prior to the CES 2018 on January 7, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world’s largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs from January 9-12 and features about 3,900 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 170,000 attendees. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) board of directors has approved spending $55,000 to support free monorail rides for Strip employees affected by traffic delays caused by the extensive construction for the 2025 Formula One race. It was approved on June 10 as a way to assist local workers who will be indirectly affected by extended transportation times resulting from changed traffic patterns due to the two-year build-up to Formula One.

“I represent tons of people that work on that Strip — tons of people, day in and day out, that are fighting the traffic, that have no direction,” Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick said in 2023. “They don't know how long it might take them on any particular day.”

To be eligible for the monorail service, employees must work within a defined zone: Russell Road to the south, St. Louis Avenue to the north, Frank Sinatra Boulevard and Davis Jr. Drive to the west, and Joe W. Brown Drive and South University Center Drive to the east. While some resorts have already taken steps by issuing monorail passes to their staff, others have turned to shuttles operating from the Las Vegas Convention Center parking lot.