Las Vegas Kicks Off 30-Show Arts Festival Across Five Downtown Spots

The first-ever Fallout Fringe Festival is set up in downtown Las Vegas and is a unique celebration of experimental theatre, continuing through June 25. Take it from actor and playwright Ernest Hemmings, who is the lead in the Festival, as he shares over 30 shows and 115 performances across five venues. Many of the artists and presenters weren't even planning for this festival to happen; it was born out of an informal conversation between Hemmings and actress Breon Jenay, which quickly snowballed into a theatre festival.

Embed Instagram post: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DKsr5G3y6nK/

Approximately 80% of the festival's programming is sourced from local artists, underscoring the strength and diversity of Las Vegas's creative community. Although the Vegas Theatre Company is not producing new work specifically for the event, it has contributed significantly to the logistical support, hosting 12 shows and providing rehearsal and technical resources.

Troy Heard, founding artistic director of Majestic Repertory Theatre, praised the event's potential to reshape the local arts landscape. Heard described the festival as a big leap in the evolution of Las Vegas theater, emphasizing that it was about new ideas and a willingness to take artistic risks.

Hemmings indicated that he is focused on "bleeding-edge work," which brings and expands ideas that exceed known forms and conventions to Las Vegas. He intends to take future editions of the festival beyond downtown, so that several neighborhoods across the city can participate, and all of the community can engage with and benefit from the arts.

Festival highlights include a range of provocative and unconventional productions, such as “Anne Zander Is Mother,” a surreal take on identity and performance, and Kym Priess's “Loser Lion Party Bus,” which leans into shock and humor. Hemmings himself penned three featured shows — “Everyone Loves Dick,” “The Holy Church of Bezos,” and another still under wraps — each showcasing the offbeat and satirical tone he champions.