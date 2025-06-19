‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Producer Jerry Bruckheimer on the 6th Film: We’ll Have Some of the Actors Back

HOLLYWOOD, CA – MAY 18: (L-R) Producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Director Espen Sandberg, actors Brenton Thwaites, Geoffrey Rush, Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem, Orlando Bloom, Kaya Scodelario and Director Joachim Ronning at the Premiere of Disneys and Jerry Bruckheimer Films Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA with Johnny Depp as the one-and-only Captain Jack in a rollicking new tale of the high seas infused with the elements of fantasy, humor and action that have resulted in an international phenomenon for the past 13 years. May 18, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

The Pirates of the Caribbean ship has not sailed just yet! Legendary producer Jerry Bruckheimer just dropped some good news and confirmed: yes, the sixth installment is still happening, and some of the original cast may be coming back.

Jerry Bruckheimer: “We’ll Have Some Back”

In a recent interview with Screen Rant (via MovieWeb), Bruckheimer revealed they’re working on the script for the sixth film, and it’s possible to have some of the actors from the previous films back. “We're working on a screenplay. Hopefully we'll get it right – and then we'll make it. We really want to make it, that's for sure,” the producer said. He added that the sixth movie will be “a new take on it,” instead of a continuation of the previous story.

However, even if the upcoming film is different from the franchise, they will be bringing back some of the stars from past films: “Not all new actors. We'll have some back. I'm not going to tell you which ones – you'll have to guess.”

So, Who’s Coming Back for Pirates of the Caribbean 6?

It might be futile to wish for Johnny Depp to come back as the rum-loving, swash-buckling pirate Captain Jack Sparrow after vowing never to work with Disney again after the studio dumped him during his case against Amber Heard. But we’ll see if Bruckheimer might be able to convince Depp.

Aside from Depp, another actor who publicly said they will not be reprising their role in the franchise is Keira Knightley. Knightley played Elizabeth Swann in the first three films. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Pride & Prejudice actress said that she’s more careful now in accepting projects after giving birth to two daughters with husband, James Righton. She explained, “I couldn’t go to [a] job [abroad] now. I wouldn’t be in any way fair to them, and I wouldn’t want to. I’ve chosen to have children, I want to bring them up, so I’ve had to take a major step back.” She added that fame starring in the successful movies is also “the reason that I was taken down publicly.”