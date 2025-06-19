Raiders Bring in Seasoned Linebacker Roberts on $3 Million Deal to Run Defense

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 10: Elandon Roberts #50 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on prior to a game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Elandon Roberts is an experienced linebacker with two Super Bowl championships, bringing immediate value to Las Vegas after signing a one-year, $3-million deal with the Raiders in March of 2025. After a short term with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Raiders signed the 31-year-old linebacker because he carried an abundance of information, experience, and an exceptional talent for being an elite run defender.

"I mean, it's the Raiders," Roberts said. "What wouldn't attract anyone to the Raiders? Just the foundation that was set with this organization way back, even before my time."

Roberts is expected to wear the 'green dot' helmet this season, giving him a central role in defensive communication. He has already been directing teammates during offseason practices and building chemistry with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and fellow veteran Maxx Crosby.

Roberts spoke highly of new head coach Pete Carroll, emphasizing their instant rapport. "One thing about Pete, I think he has a big personality, not just as a football coach, but as a person," Roberts added. "And it was exciting meeting him. It was exciting talking to him when I was able to talk to him Wednesday. But just meeting him, feeling his energy and feeling his personality, you know that it's genuine."

Crosby, one of the league's top edge rushers, has welcomed Roberts into a leadership role, encouraging him to take charge without hesitation. Roberts stated that he wants to maintain a high daily standard and be at the forefront of improving the team's defense. Roberts continues a line of recent Raiders middle linebackers with an impact: Denzel Perryman in 2021 and Robert Spillane in 2023. The team did not re-sign Spillane, who signed with the Patriots for $33 million over three years, and is counting on Roberts to replicate his production at a greater team-friendly rate.